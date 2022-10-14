'Actually a chance that could happen': GOP eyes veto-proof supermajority

MADISON (WKOW) -- Depending on what happens in a series of smaller races across Wisconsin next month, it might not really matter who's governor in January.
Republicans are hoping to win a supermajority in the legislature, which would allow GOP lawmakers to overrule a governor's veto.
During the current session, Evers vetoed a record 126 bills. The legislation rejected by Evers included efforts to remove income limits for school choice, enact less restrictive gun laws and ban COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
In order to secure a two-thirds supermajority, Republicans must control at least 22 seats in the Senate and 66 in the Assembly. Currently, the GOP has 21 and 61 seats, respectively.
Joe Handrick, who's helped draw maps for Republicans in previous redistricting cycles, said he was confident the GOP would pick up the needed Senate seat. Former minority leader Janet Bewley is retiring, and her district along Lake Superior has been trending Republican in recent years.
"A year ago, I would've said it's highly unlikely that Republicans could achieve a supermajority in the legislature," Handrick said. "But as the campaigns have developed, I think there's actually a really good chance that the Senate will reach a two-thirds majority for Republicans."
In the Assembly, Handrick said picking up the necessary five seats would be an uphill climb, but far from impossible.
"The Assembly, which I didn't really think it was possible at all, I think now there actually is a reasonable chance," Handrick said. "It's probably 50 percent or less, but there is actually a chance that that could happen in the state Assembly."
Matt Rothschild, director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, said the situation was entirely due to heavily gerrymandered maps in Republicans' favor.
A UW-Madison analysis after the Wisconsin Supreme Court adopted the GOP maps found the districts were skewed far more than maps typically accepted by courts across the U.S.
Rothschild said he was traveling the state, pitching voters on the perils of having one party, and essentially one branch, in complete control of state government.
"Progressive candidates, Democratic candidates are just trying to talk to everybody in their district," Rothschild said. "And convince them of the value of having not one party rule, but having a balance of power here in Madison."
If the Senate does flip to two-thirds GOP control, Handrick said Republicans are also likely to with two Assembly districts in northwest Wisconsin currently held by retiring Democrats.
Republicans are also all but guaranteed to take the 13th Assembly district in Brookfield and Elm Grove, based on Republicans redrawing the district to remove Wauwatosa voters who now lean Democratic.
From there, Republicans would need to flip two more Assembly seats. Handrick said the leading candidates were districts around La Crosse, Stevens Point and Oshkosh.
Stevens Point will be tough for the GOP because of incumbent Rep. Katrina Shankland, and even though the Oshkosh seat is open following the retirement of former minority leader Gordon Hintz, it's a district that is usually blue.
"If Tim Michels and Ron Johnson - and Oshkosh is Ron Johnson's hometown - can bring that district up fairly close, that perhaps with no Assembly incumbent in it, that the Republican candidate could overcome the natural advantage that Democrats have in that Oshkosh seat," Handrick said.
Rothschild said he was still optimistic Democrats will stave off a supermajority in both chambers. He said he was confident Kelly Westlund, a former aide to Sen. Tammy Baldwin, would keep Bewley's seat in Democratic control.
But to avoid a supermajority for the rest of the 10-year redistricting cycle, Rothschild said the stakes are high for the April state supreme court election. Liberals could swing the court to a 4-3 progressive advantage, then file another lawsuit seeking to have the maps struck down and redrawn.
"Democrats are gonna be able to elect a liberal justice that will tilt the Wisconsin Supreme Court in favor of liberals," Rothschild said. "And there will be, I believe, a challenge to the existing maps - that they do not reflect the will of the people."