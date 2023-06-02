 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from 10:00 AM CDT until 11:00 PM CDT
tonight. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake,
Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee,
Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington,
Waukesha.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone formation,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

ADA friendly events being held at Blue Mound State Park for National Trails Day

  • Updated
  • 0
NATIONAL TRAILS DAY BLUE MOUND STATE PARK

National Trails Day is all about recognizing all of the trails available to us, including right here in Wisconsin. 27s Ryan Juntti has you covered on the effort one local park is making so everyone can enjoy the fun.

BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. (WKOW) — Saturday is National Trails Day. It's all about recognizing all of the trails available to us, that includes here in Wisconsin.

Friends of Blue Mound State Park, Access Ability Wisconsin and the Four Lakes Group of the Sierra Club are planning a bunch of fun events at Blue Mound State Park Saturday for people of all ages and abilities.

Spread out across the park, there will be a 10K and an 18K run, a camping demo, and an introductory yoga class. There's also going to be a longer hike, where people can explore all areas of the park.

There's also the chance to learn more about all terrain wheelchairs from Access Ability Wisconsin. They enable people who aren't typically able to go out on trails to get outside and explore parks. There will be three of them, ready for people to try out. 

"These vehicles are really rugged. They can go on almost any trail, they can go up any grade, and basically, people that have a mobile challenge are able to come out and explore the park that otherwise wouldn't be able to," said Greg Wiegand, Friends of Blue Mound State Park.

Activities are happening all day on Saturday, but volunteers are still needed to help

The DNR is also waiving fees for state parks on Saturday and Sunday. 

Tags

Recommended for you