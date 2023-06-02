ADA friendly events being held at Blue Mound State Park for National Trails Day

BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. (WKOW) — Saturday is National Trails Day. It's all about recognizing all of the trails available to us, that includes here in Wisconsin.
Friends of Blue Mound State Park, Access Ability Wisconsin and the Four Lakes Group of the Sierra Club are planning a bunch of fun events at Blue Mound State Park Saturday for people of all ages and abilities.
Spread out across the park, there will be a 10K and an 18K run, a camping demo, and an introductory yoga class. There's also going to be a longer hike, where people can explore all areas of the park.
There's also the chance to learn more about all terrain wheelchairs from Access Ability Wisconsin. They enable people who aren't typically able to go out on trails to get outside and explore parks. There will be three of them, ready for people to try out.
"These vehicles are really rugged. They can go on almost any trail, they can go up any grade, and basically, people that have a mobile challenge are able to come out and explore the park that otherwise wouldn't be able to," said Greg Wiegand, Friends of Blue Mound State Park.
Activities are happening all day on Saturday, but volunteers are still needed to help.
The DNR is also waiving fees for state parks on Saturday and Sunday.