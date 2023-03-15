Adams Co. Sheriff's Office warns of law enforcement phone scam

ADAMS COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Adams County Sheriff's Office is warning people of an ongoing phone scam where scammers are impersonating police.
The sheriff's office said on Facebook that the scammers call citizens and threaten arrest or prosecution if the person doesn't pay them.
The office says it will never contact a person by telephone to demand payment or threaten them if money isn't paid.
"Never give personal identifying information or financial account information to a stranger over the phone!" the post concluded.