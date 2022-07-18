Adams County Sheriff's Office responds to 2 fatal car crashes north of Wisconsin Dells Saturday

ADAMS COUNTY (WKOW) — The Adams County Sheriff's Office responded to two separate crashes north of the Wisconsin Dells Saturday, where one person died in each crash.
Sheriff's Brent York took to the Adams County Sheriff's Office Facebook to explain both of the crashes.
In the first crash, authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of WIS HWY 23 and County HWY B in the Town of Dell Prairie just before 6:45 a.m.
Deputies reported a vehicle driven by 43-year-old, Michaela L. Schlake, of Grand Marsh, was driving southbound on County HWY B when she failed to stop at the stop sign. She went through the WIS HWY 23 intersection hitting a vehicle driven by Debra L. Holloway, age 39 of Portage, that was heading westbound on WIS HWY 23.
York said the crash caused Holloway's vehicle to go into the south ditch on WIS HWY 23, flipping and throwing her from the vehicle.
According to deputies, Schlake's vehicle continued westbound on WIS HWY 23 until it came to rest after going across both lanes.
Medical officials pronounced Holloway dead on the scene.
Responders took Schlake to Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage and later she was transferred to UW Hospital.
York said a initial investigation shows Cristina Holman, 42, of Wisconsin Dells, was driving southbound on WIS HWY 13 when the car went off the road into the west ditch. The car then hit an embankment, causing it to flip and rollover landing in the south ditch on Fawn Avenue.
When deputies and first responders arrived, Holman was still in the car.
Responders pulled her from the vehicle and attempted life saving measures but were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead on scene
According to York, speed was a factor in the incident.