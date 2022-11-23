Adams County Sheriff's Office searching for 15-year-old runaway

ADAMS COUNTY (WKOW) — The Adams County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a runaway girl.
The sheriff's office is looking for Braelynn Mueller, 15. They say she was last seen on November 10 at the Adams-Friendship High School.
Braelynn is 5'6" with brown hair and blue eyes, and weighs around 135 pounds. She was last known to be wearing a black Nike hoodie, grey leggings and tan or white sandals.
The sheriff's office said it believes she's in the Stevens Point area.
Anyone with information on Braelynn's whereabouts should contact the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 608-339-3304 or their local law enforcement agency.