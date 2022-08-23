Adams County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 14-year-old

ADAMS COUNTY (WKOW) — The Adams County Sheriff's Office is looking for a teen they say ran away from home.
Authorities are trying to locate Braelynn Mueller, 14. In a Facebook post, authorities say she may be in Marquette County or in the Wisconsin Dells.
Braelynn was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Monday on the 700 block of CTH J in Friendship. She was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeve sweatshirt, white shorts and white socks.
Braelynn was also reported as missing on August 16. She was found safe on the same day.
If you see Braelynn or have information about where she is, the Adams County Sheriff's Office asks you to contact them at 608-339-3304.