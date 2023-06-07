Adams County spa construction may impact endangered Wisconsin lizard

ADAMS COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources claims that the construction of a spa area may threaten an endangered lizard.
A spa building, an access road and a parking lot to be built on the Sand Valley Golf Course in the town of Rome could result in the incidental taking of the slender glass lizard that lives in the area.
The DNR proposes to allow construction, recognizing the project could harm the lizard's local population. However, the DNR states the lizard's overall popular likely won't adversely affected.
DNR officials said the permit will incorporate conservation measures in order to minimize the impacts on the endangered species.
Comments regarding the project's impact on the slender glass lizard can be submitted to Rori Paloski by emailing Rori.Paloski@wisconsin.gov or by calling 608-516-3742.
The jeopardy assessment and species background information are available on the DNR Incidental Take Public Notices webpage.