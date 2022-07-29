Adaptive Fitness Fair coming to Verona

VERONA (WKOW) -- Calling all athletes, an Adaptive Fitness Fair is coming to Verona next month.
It will be hosted by the Madison Area Network of Amputees, an organization that works to empower people with adaptive needs through physical activity.
Founder of the organization and physical therapist at UW Health Katherine Lamprey said the fair will include everything from adaptive paddling and horse back riding to adaptive climbing.
"Health is so much broader than just getting back to the things you need to do. It's really just returning to the life that you see for yourself," Lamprey said.
Jeremy Zielke, a participant, said the opportunity to pursue physical activities he loves is huge after experiencing a life changing accident.
"I'm a right leg above the knee amputee, which I suffered seven years ago from a traumatic accident. It's played an important role in several ways -- the first and most obvious is physical fitness and physical activity," Zielke said.
Beyond physical health, Zielke said the opportunity to participate in activities he loves is good for his all around health.
"The mental and emotional part is is half of the battle and so I think having opportunities and taking advantage of adaptive sports and activities just helps physical, mental and emotional health," Zielke said.
The Adaptive Fitness Fair will be held at Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona on August 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.