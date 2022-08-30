Additional $9M invested into Madison men's homeless shelter

MADISON (WKOW) -- An additional $9 million is being invested in a men's homeless shelter slated to be built on Madison's east side. This will be the first men's homeless shelter in the state, according to the City of Madison Mayor's Office and Dane County Executive's Office.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced the additional investment Tuesday, saying the 40,000 square foot facility will have space for 200 people.
Rhodes-Conway said the facility would be a "long overdue step" to fill a critical need in the Madison community.
The shelter is expected to include basic amenities -- such as restrooms, showers, kitchens and laundry facilities -- a focus on sustainability and spaces to host supportive services that can connect shelter users to stable housing. There will also be space for COVID-19 isolation and quarantine beds, so hotel isolation will not be needed as frequently.
Parisi said the $6 million to support the project will be the largest investment in the county's 2023 budget. This is in addition to the $10 million set aside by the City of Madison, $3 million from Dane County and a $2 million federal grant. This totals to $21 million.
Rhodes-Conway said that current funding is important but won't sustain the shelter long term. She said in a release that she would soon seek private sector help to ensure the shelter's ongoing success.
The shelter will be on 1902 Bartillon Drive. Construction is expected to begin in 2024, though it could begin late 2023.