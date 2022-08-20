Adult, child hurt in crash on University Avenue in Middleton

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A Middleton Police official tells 27 News an adult and child were hurt in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of University Avenue and Allen Boulevard Saturday night.
Sgt. Nick Stroik tells 27 News the vehicle they were in was rear-ended by another car around 5:30 p.m.
The adult and child were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Stroik was not able to say how the third vehicle was involved.
Traffic was temporarily diverted from southbound Allen Boulevard to eastbound University Avenue.