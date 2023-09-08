Advanced Employment hosts Run Walk Roll to raise money for services

MADISON (WKOW) -- Advanced Employment is celebrating 31 years as a vocational support agency.
They have an event coming up September 16, where the community can help them, help others.
The 4th annual Run Walk Roll will be at Garner Park.
It raises money for services Advanced Employment provides.
Advanced Employment is a private, not-for-profit corporation that provides community based vocational services to adults with a wide range of disabilities. Their mission is to provide the training, assistance and support needed for each individual served by the organization to successfully access and maintain a community job placement.
They 160 individuals and operate with a 92% full and 12% partial employment rate. They partner with 130 employers in Dane County.
Senior program director Brenda Arnett stopped by 27 News at 4 to talk more about AE and the event.
For more information on the event or to participate, click here.