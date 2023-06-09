Advisors detail how to prepare to start paying back student loans later this summer

MADISON (WKOW) -- The three-year pause on student loan payments is set to end later this summer.
ABC News reports that the Biden administration announced in May that it intended to restart student loan payments by 60 days after June 30. That plan was cemented in the government's deal to suspend the debt ceiling.
Payments will resume for millions of Americans in August, and experts recommend you start preparing now to begin paying those back.
Betsy Mayotte is the president of the Institute of Student Loan Advisors. She said the first thing you need to do is find out who your student loan servicer is because that could have changed. You can go to the Department of Education's website to find out your servicer and how much you owe.
"From there, they should make sure that their servicer has their correct contact information and get an idea of what their payment might be once payments resume," she said.
She does not recommend paying anyone to help you figure out your student loan payments, and if someone is asking you to pay, it's probably a scam.
"Your loan servicer really is the best people to talk to because they're going to know what your eligibility is for certain programs," said Mayotte.
There are a few different payment plans that borrowers can set up to help pay for the loans, and those options are also on the Department of Education's website.
"There's multiple lower payment options available for federal student loans," said Mayotte. "There's several that are based on your income and family size. There's also some that are based on, for example, interest only for a couple of years, or simply lower the payment by extending the term of the loan."
If you think you'll be in a financial bind when the payments start back up, you could qualify for deferment or forbearance, which would allow you to temporarily suspend payment. However, Mayotte said interest will still accrue and they don't lead to any type of loan forgiveness.