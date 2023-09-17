Advocacy groups prepare for abortion services to restart in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Monday, Planned Parenthood will start offering abortion services in Wisconsin again after a Dane County judge found the state's 1849 abortion ban not applicable to voluntary abortions.
"The people of Wisconsin have been without this critical healthcare since Roe was overturned," Tanya Atkinson, the president of Planned Parenthood WI, said. "This healthcare is critical, it's necessary and Wisconsin has been without this care for over a year."
Gracie Skogman, the legislative director of Wisconsin Right to Life, said, from her group's perspective, the 1849 law is still in effect because the case is still pending in the court system.
"It is our understanding at Wisconsin Right to Life that this law is still in effect," Skogman said. "So, we are shocked that the Planned Parenthood resuming these abortion services, and we're also saddened because we have … met so many children that are here today because of that law."
Skogman says knowing that abortion services will resume on Monday leaves her and other pro-life advocates feeling heavy.
"We feel a deep heaviness of knowing that tomorrow we will be in a Wisconsin where abortions are once again provided," Skogman said. "Each and every time there is an abortion, there is a taking of an innocent human life."
Despite the knock, Skogman says this development won't stop her organization from doing their work.
"Our ultimate work is making those connection with women who are in need, who want to carry these pregnancies to term and who are in need of support," she said. "That's where we come in, and that work continues regardless of legality."
A pro-choice group in Madison, MARRCH, said it will host a "celebration" on the steps of the capitol Monday evening after Planned Parenthood starts providing abortions again.
"People have suffered for a year without necessary health care," MARRCH said in a release. "It's past time that we take back what is rightfully ours: bodily autonomy."
The group said it views the re-opening of abortion clinics in Madison and Milwaukee as an initial step in the direction of its ultimate goal: free abortions on demand for all.