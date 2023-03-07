Advocates call on state legislature to fully fund Office of School Safety

MADISON (WKOW) -- Advocates for school safety came together Tuesday to call on the state legislature to allocate millions of dollars to the Office of School Safety in the next biennial budget.
The office was created in 2018 in response to the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL.
Max Schachter's son, Alex, was killed in the shooting. He's become a school safety advocate in the wake of his murder, and appeared Tuesday alongside Attorney General Josh Kaul and Trish Kilpin, the director of the Office of School Safety.
"It's about time that the Wisconsin legislature get serious about protecting children in their schools," Schachter said.
The Office of School Safety was initially funded by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Now, it's being supported by more than $1.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. That funding will end in December, so Kaul is requesting the legislature permanently fund OSS in the next biennial budget.
He said it's been a critical part in keeping schoolchildren in Wisconsin safe.
"It's providing trainings on a number of topics to schools around the state and has provided guidance on assessing a potential for planned violence and how we can intervene to prevent planned violence from happening," Kaul said.
Schachter echoed Kaul's request, asking lawmakers to allocate $2.2 million to the office.
"We've got to surge resources where they're important," he said. "We've got to do everything we can to make sure that this doesn't happen in Wisconsin. That in that starts with fully funding the Office of School Safety."
According to a press release, OSS has distributed nearly $100 million for safety enhancements, threat assessment training, and mental health training to public, private, charter, and tribal schools throughout Wisconsin since 2018.