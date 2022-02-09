Advocates for Quadren Wilson hold rally near where he was shot

MADISON (WKOW) — Family members and advocates for Quadren Wilson rallied Wednesday near the location where he was shot on February 3.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office reports federal, state and local law enforcement were trying to arrest Wilson when shots were fired. Wilson was hospitalized and is now in the Dane County Jail on a probation violation hold. His family alleges he was shot five times in the back.
The Sheriff's Office and Madison Police reaffirmed their officers did not fire their weapons. The Department of Criminal Investigation was also on scene.
Advocates are calling for authorities to identify the officers who did fire their weapons and answer questions on why Wilson was "ambushed." They're also pushing for Wilson to be readmitted to the hospital, alleging his medical needs are not being taken care of while in jail.