Advocates gather on Capitol steps to close out Sexual Assault Awareness Month

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sunday was the last day of Sexual Assault Awareness Month and young advocates in Madison wanted to bring it to a meaningful close.
The Gamechangers, high schoolers working with the RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center, organized a rally on the Captiol steps to celebrate 50 years of life saving work and call for an end to Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
"I wanted to learn more and get involved, especially because RCC has such an important message and such an important place in the anti-sexual violence movement," Gamechanger Amelia Dyer said. "It's been powerful."
Gamechangers are dedicated to educating themselves and their communities about the resources RCC has for sexual violence survivors. They also work with the outreach and education team to inform adult team members how they can better serve school-aged people.
"We are allowed to give ourselves mental health breaks and we need to give each other the same grace," Gamechanger Addie Swan said.
The Gamechangers were in charge of organizing Sunday's event. While they say it was a bigger undertaking than they realized, they've found taking action is the most important thing they could do.
"It's a really great experience to do something for the community," Emma Schell, fellow Gamechanger, said.
"Making donations, volunteering at a local organization, using action to show your support is even more meaningful than words of support," Dyer said.