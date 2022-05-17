Advocates of bipartisan infrastructure bill highlight how it benefits Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin organization called Opportunity Wisconsin is hitting the road this month to highlight how the new bipartisan infrastructure law might benefit the Badger State.
Opportunity Wisconsin will be hosting its "Pave the Way Tour" events with elected officials across the state, including in Milwaukee, Eau Claire, La Crosse, and Green Bay.
"This once-in-a-generation investment from the Biden-Harris administration will mean repaired roads and bridges, increased access to broadband, cleaner drinking water, and so much more,” said Meghan Roh, Opportunity Wisconsin's program director.
The tour kicked off Tuesday in Madison, where Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway talked about how the city plans to use the funds provided in the law.
She said the city wants to grow its fleet of electric buses as a part of its greater bus rapid transit system project.
Madison also wants to request funds to address the growing threat of PFAS chemicals in local drinking water. Rhodes-Conway said officials are working to design a system that would filter chemicals out of city wells. The design has to be in place before the city can apply for and receive the federal funding.
"If we get the funds from the Infrastructure Act and the filtration system is built, it's likely to be the first municipal PFAS treatment facility in the state, which is very exciting," she said. "There is no doubt that more municipalities will follow."
The new system is expected to cost about $500,00.
To read more about the law's investments in Wisconsin, click here.