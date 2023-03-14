Advocates on both sides react to Wisconsin Assembly's vote to mandate school officers

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Assembly voted in favor of a Republican-backed measure Tuesday that would require schools with a high number of crimes to hire police officers.

Assembly Bill 69 passed with 59 yes’s and 36 no’s.

Under the bill, a school must hire an armed school resource officer if they have more than 100 incidents -- 25 of which result in arrests per semester.

As a former school resource officer himself, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes has long been a strong advocate for putting police officers in schools.

He said having an officer who can keep kids on the right track and serve as a sounding board to confide in can prevent tragedies.

That being said, he said police officers should not be in schools without a clear memorandum of understanding about what is expected of them. He believes that includes exhausting all avenues before arresting kids -- including having conversations, involving parents when necessary and looking to the law for guidance.

“We all make mistakes, but when you have someone that can exercise their judgment -- that can exercise what police call discretion -- we get a better outcome and that's the way we've always policed. That's the way I've always policed,” Barnes said.

Several groups are opposed to putting police officers in schools, however, including the Madison Metropolitan Board of Education.

President Ali Muldrow said the past shows a measure like Assembly Bill 69 has strong potential to disproportionately impact students of color in the present.

She points to data from the Madison Police Department that shows black students led the district in the total number of physical arrests from the 2015-2016 school year to the 2018-2019 school year.

“We all make mistakes as young people, and what we know is that specific young people are criminalized for those mistakes. Those mistakes follow them for the rest of their lives,” Muldrow said. “Other young people are allowed to recover and move on and negotiate mistakes with their families and their community, and we want that for all kids.”

You might recall, the Madison Metropolitan School District got rid of school resource officers in 2020, investing in social workers and mental health providers instead. Muldrow said she would like to see even more investment in those resources and in public schools in general.

Disability Wisconsin is also opposed to the measure.

Advocacy specialist Joanne Juhnke said this is because students with disabilities are referred to law enforcement at higher rates than students without disabilities.

She points to data from the Center for Public Integrity that shows how often all 50 states referred students with disabilities to law enforcement during the 2017-2018 school year. Wisconsin placed second in the nation.

“When police get involved in disability related outbursts, dysregulation, the student can get caught in a cascade of trauma,” Juhnke said. “They get handcuffed because they're overwhelmed. They get punished because of their disability. And, the more you put police in schools, the more that's going to happen.”

Chief Barnes maintains police officers in schools would be a good thing, however, and said data on disparities may not cover the full picture because it does not show the number of incidents where officers could have made an arrest, but didn’t.

“One of the things that I did when I was a Captain and I had an entire group of SROs, is that we documented the number of times where we could have made an arrest, but we didn’t. And so, what we end up getting, is a greater benchmark of what the officers actually do,” Barnes said.

Now that Assembly Bill 69 has been approved, it will have to pass the Senate before heading to Governor Evers this session.