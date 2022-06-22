Advocates, politicians respond to special session on abortion law

MADISON (WKOW) — Those on both sides of the abortion issue are responding to Wisconsin Republican legislators gaveling in and out of a special session meant to repeal the state's dormant 1849 abortion ban.
In a tweet with his full statement, Evers said republicans "defined the people of this state" by rejecting his special session.
Republicans today defied the people of this state and rejected my special session to repeal Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban and ensure reproductive rights in Wisconsin are protected if #SCOTUS overturns #Roe. Read my full statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/WcLrHO1N2v— Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) June 22, 2022
On June 8, the say day Evers announced the special session, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu issued a statement calling the session "blatantly political" and urging Evers' administration to focus on "the basics of good governance."
"His administration has consistently failed to complete their most fundamental duties," LeMahieu said in a statement. "The people of Wisconsin need Governor Evers to use his federal funds to tackle rampant inflation, demand his broken agencies perform their core missions and get serious about the violent crime plaguing our communities. Instead, he is pandering to the extreme wing of his base in an effort to win re-election.”
Pro-Life Wisconsin echoes LeMahieu calling the special session a "non-event." The organization supports the 1849 legislation and in a statement explains how it would like to see the law amended.
"When the state legislature reconvenes next year, we would like to amend statute 940.04 to remove the broad and undefined 'life-of-the-mother' exception and replace it with a requirement for equal care for both mom and baby, granting the physician immunity if he or she follows the requirement," the statement says. "Abortion — defined as the direct, intentional killing of a preborn human being — is never medically necessary to save the life or improve the health of the mother, and our state laws should reflect that truth."
As the 1849 Wisconsin law currently stands, it would be a felony to provide an abortion, which is punishable by up to six years in prison. The only exception under the law is for instances where a mother's life is at risk. Mothers themselves could not be prosecuted under the law.
Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President Tanya Atkinson calls the actions of republican's "inconceivable," claiming the 1849 law puts "people's health and lives in jeopardy."
The organization has stopped scheduling abortion appointments past June 25, instead directing patients to care out of state. Atkinson said if the criminal abortion ban was appealed Wednesday, scheduling abortion care would have "immediately resumed."
"Planned Parenthood will not back down from this attack on people’s freedom to access the essential health care they need," Atkinson's statement said in part. "We remain dedicated to fighting for a better future where decisions about whether to choose adoption, end a pregnancy or raise a child are left to each person to make based on what’s best for their health and their future. Together, must rise as a community, raise our voices and fight for the rights of all Wisconsinites.”
The special session came as the Supreme Court of the United States is expected to issue a ruling this month in a Mississippi case, which challenges national abortion rights. In May, Politico published a majority draft opinion of that case, indicating the Supreme Court would strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.