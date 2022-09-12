Advocates work to deliver help after tragic murder-suicide

MADISON (WKOW) -- Right now, advocates are working to deliver help to anyone who may find themselves in an abusive relationship.
This comes after a tragic story Sunday.
Police say a Madison man killed his wife and then stepped in front of a semi, killing himself.
Shannon Barry, Executive Director of Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS), says domestic abuse can happen to anyone, and their organization wants to be there for everyone.
"We know from federal statistics that one in four women and one in seven men have experienced physical or sexual assault at the hands of an intimate partner at some point in their lifetime," Barry said. "When we add in things like emotional abuse, psychological abuse, spiritual abuse, financial abuse, obviously then, those numbers go much higher."
Yet, DAIS says less than a quarter of domestic violence is reported to law enforcement. During the pandemic, she says even less victims reached out for help.
"One of the things that we saw during the pandemic was actually a decrease in the number of calls to our 24 hour helpline, particularly during that initial Safer At Home Order," Barry said. "We didn't believe that domestic violence had decreased itself, but just that folks weren't able to reach out for assistance," Barry said.
As pandemic restrictions have eased, Barry says the number of calls their helpline receives has once again gone up, which highlights the need for services like theirs.
"The reality is that domestic violence is happening here in our community," Barry said. "Everybody in this community knows someone who's been touched by this issue."
DAIS offers a 24 hour hotline that both victims and family and friends who are concerned about a loved one can call for help. The number for that is 608-251-4445.
"I think one of the challenges with folks who are experiencing intimate partner violence and domestic violence is that feeling of shame and embarrassment. We want people to know that no matter what they're experiencing, when they reach out to organizations DAIS, they will be received with respect," Barry said.
Barry acknowledged there are many reasons victims may not want to leave their abusers. For starters, they often know what their abuser is capable of. Their abuser may also threaten to hurt their children or pets. Barriers like finances are also a huge reason. Ultimately though, she recommends they reach out and talk things through.
"There's absolutely no judgement no matter what somebody is seeking in terms of support," Barry said. "We sit with people in terms of what they're experiencing, and help them figure out what they want and give them options. We don't give advice, we give options."
Barry added that everything is confidential and they don't report anything to law enforcement unless a victim wants them to.
More information about DAIS can be found on their website