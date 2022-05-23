Aerial spraying attacks spongy moth at pristine state park

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- An effort to manage an invasive species involved a low-flying plane spraying insecticide on the trees of one of Wisconsin's most popular and pristine state parks.
The aerial application Monday to address spongy moths took place at Devil's Lake State Park and focused on areas with high visitor traffic.
Officials with the state department of natural resources say the spongy moth - previously known as the gypsy moth - arrived in the state in the late nineties. There's an effort to slow the insect's spread west.
Trees most vulnerable to an outbreak of the insect were marked in the state park.
DNR Forest Health Specialist, Andrea Diss-Torrance, says those trees are surrounded by grassy fields near the beaches at both the park's north and south shores. Diss-Torrance says deer mice that would typically feed on spongy moths and control population do not venture into the wide-open spaces around these trees.
Diss-Torrance says an explosion of the spongy moth most often impact oak and birch trees, with the insect eating through the tree's foliage.
Diss-Torrance also says the vulnerable trees are conspicuous to visitors, one hundred years old in cases and could not be replaced.
"And we won't tolerate it in these parts of the park," she says. "And although the population is also high in other parts of the park and other parts of the Baraboo hills and other parts of Wisconsin as well, you want to focus on areas where it makes a difference whether the trees get defoliated or not."
Diss-Torrance says the insecticide used in Monday's park spraying is basically benign to the park's ecosystem with the exception of spongy moths. She says sunlight helps degrade the substance within approximately ten days.
The state department of agriculture, trade and consumer protection is spearheading the effort in western Wisconsin counties to slow the spread of spongy moth. While spraying is over at Devil's Lake Park, the treatment objective was to suppress an existing, established population. Spraying to stop the insect's spread will continue this spring and summer to the west.