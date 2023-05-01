Aerial sprayings for spongy moth scheduled for May in Grant, Lafayette Co.

MADISON (WKOW) — The weather will soon warm up, meaning it's time for spongy moth aerial spraying.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) plans to treat 10 areas in western Wisconsin in mid to late May for spongy moth caterpillars.
Grant and Lafayette counties are included in the treatment plan.
DATCP says residents can expect a small yellow plane flying low from as early as 5 a.m. until the early afternoon.
The planes will be spreading a naturally occurring soil bacteria (Bacillus thuringiensis var. kurstaki) that kills the caterpillars. The agency said the bacteria isn't harmful to people, pets, bees or other animals. People with severe allergies may want to stay indoors during treatment periods.
“The spongy moth is well-established in the eastern two-thirds of Wisconsin, where it has become a periodic public nuisance and forest-damaging pest,” said Michael Falk, DATCP Forest Entomologist. “DATCP will use effective and environmentally-sound aerial treatment methods to slow its spread into the relatively uninfested western part of the state, thereby limiting its impacts.”
Grant and Lafayette counties will also be treated with a mating disrupter that targets spongy moths in late June to mid-July.
Maps of treatment areas are available online.