Afghan family adjusting to life in the United States

STEVENS POINT (WKOW) -- It has been months since the collapse of the Afghanistan government.
Thousands of evacuees who fled the country are still adjusting to life in the United States.
Najib Azad was an assistant college professor and spokesperson for the Afghan President.
His wife was a fashion designer for a major clothing brand.
In an interview with WAOW-TV, they say that notoriety put a target on their back. They made it out of the country in the months that followed, and were resettled in Stevens Point.
Azad wrote three books about his family's journey and the stories of other evacuees.
"The inner burden I had on my heart in my mind. I was trying to put it on the paper. I knew that if anything that happens to me, my wife, my children where they didn't know anyone. And I wanted to leave it for the next generations," said Azad.
The Azads still have friends in Afghanistan who say the family is one of the lucky ones to make it out.