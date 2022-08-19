After a dry week, showers and storms return

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Wet weather is in the forecast through Saturday before a drier trend returns next week.
Partly sunny with highs around 80° and a round of showers and t-showers this morning, then a break in the afternoon, before more storms flare up this evening. Those may provide briefly heavy rain, higher winds and small hail, especially farther west.
Overnight, temps fall to the mid 60s with a few more showers and storms expected. Saturday looks wet and cooler in the low to mid 70s with a few showers and t-showers in the morning before more develop in the afternoon and evening as the main low pressure system cuts through the region.
On its backside Sunday, we'll be drier with just the possibility of a couple more showers popping up. Rain totals will range from 1/10-1/2 in. widespread with hot spots getting 1-2 in. Dry and sunny for the first half of next workweek with temperatures rebounding to the low 80s.