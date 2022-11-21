After Colorado shooting, Pocan says 'manufactured issues' making LGBTQ people targets

MADISON (WKOW) -- After a gunman killed five over the weekend in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado, one of Wisconsin's openly gay members of Congress said Republican rhetoric was making such attacks more likely to occur.
Authorities in Colorado Springs said Monday they were weighing the possibility of "bias-motivated" charges against the shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich.
Rep. Mark Pocan said while he was waiting to see what facts emerge during the investigation, he said Republicans had risked making LGBTQ people targets, by pursing bills around transgender athletes competing in women's sports and raising alarm about drag performances.
Pocan pointed to transgender sports bills at the state level, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration filing a state complaint over a Miami restaurant hosting drag brunch shows.
"Clearly, when people decide that political rhetoric advances their political goals, and they don't care about the consequences, you're gonna see actions, I think, like we saw this past weekend," Pocan said. "And you'll continue to see actions like this as long as people care more about their political ambitions than society as a general."
Pocan was elected to represent Wisconsin's second Congressional district, which includes Madison, in 2012. He replaced Tammy Baldwin, who that year became the nation's first openly gay senator.
Pocan accused Republican elected officials and candidates of using LGBTQ movements as a wedge.
"There aren't a lot of transgender people trying to go into sports, and there aren't a lot of drag queens doing much of anything other than champagne brunches and nightly performances," Pocan said. "So, this is largely a manufactured issue in order to continue to instill hatred, which is a great motivator."
Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman said he was also waiting to learn more about the shooter and his motives. Grothman said he disagreed with the idea conservatives voicing their disagreement with children being exposed to LGBTQ imagery was inciting any violence.
"I do think when you begin to push LGBT questions on third-graders, fourth-graders, it's hard to say no one's gonna disagree with that," Grothman said.
Grothman said he agreed transgender sports bills were dealing with a relatively minor issue, but blamed progressives for bringing LGBTQ topics into schools and staging events like drag performances or library reading sessions in public settings where children would be present.
"The idea of guys competing in women's sports, it's not a huge issue," Grothman said. "But again, it's on its face a rather divisive issue, and I think if certain people were not pushing it, it's not something that would be talked about."
In southern Wisconsin, there have been recent, heated debates over drag events. The Fort Atkinson farmer's market cancelled a drag performance in June, after receiving comments organizers called "hateful in nature and perceived as threatening."
Protesters called for the cancellation of a drag performance at a Watertown park. While critics protested the July event, it went off without incident.
Pocan said he believed Republicans in office had a responsibility to push back against any statements or events depicting LGTBQ people and activists as a threat.
"I think it just takes people having the leadership to say, when you put hateful rhetoric out there, you may see hateful consequences," Pocan said.