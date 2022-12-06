After dog goes through X-ray at Dane Co. Regional Airport, TSA shares travel reminders

MADISON (WKOW) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) provided reminders Tuesday about how to safely travel with pets after an incident at the Dane County Regional Airport.
According to a tweet from the agency, a small dog was "accidentally sent through the X-ray" at the airport. The dog appears to be inside a backpack.
The TSA urged passengers to notify your airline when traveling with a pet and know their rules. They say when you get to a security checkpoint, remove the pet but keep everything else inside the carrier. That goes through the machine, while your pet passes the metal detector with you.
The TSA posted a video meant to provide an example of what going through security with a pet should look like.
Video: Here’s the proper way to travel with your pet. Note: This is a @TSA PreCheck passenger traveling with a cat. If you think your pet will attempt an escape, ask to speak with a supervisor before removing the animal. Alternative screening options may be available. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/NL2jNjni2l— TSA_GreatLakes (@TSA_GreatLakes) December 6, 2022
While the rules of flying with your pet are determined by each airline, TSA does have some traveling advice, as shared by the pet's perspective.