After dog goes through X-ray at Dane Co. Regional Airport, TSA shares travel reminders

Dog goes through x-ray at MSN
Images courtesy of TSA

MADISON (WKOW) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) provided reminders Tuesday about how to safely travel with pets after an incident at the Dane County Regional Airport. 

According to a tweet from the agency, a small dog was "accidentally sent through the X-ray" at the airport. The dog appears to be inside a backpack. 

The TSA urged passengers to notify your airline when traveling with a pet and know their rules. They say when you get to a security checkpoint, remove the pet but keep everything else inside the carrier. That goes through the machine, while your pet passes the metal detector with you.

The TSA posted a video meant to provide an example of what going through security with a pet should look like. 

While the rules of flying with your pet are determined by each airline, TSA does have some traveling advice, as shared by the pet's perspective. 

