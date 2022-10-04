After GOP gavels out of abortion special session, focus turns to governor's race

MADISON (WKOW) -- In a matter of seconds Tuesday, Republican leaders in the Wisconsin legislature gaveled in and out of a special session seeking to give residents a chance to vote on the state's abortion ban.
Democrats hoped abortion would become a defining issue in the final five weeks of the state's closely contested race for governor.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called the session, where lawmakers were to take up a resolution allowing citizens to vote via referendum on passing or rejecting laws.
Evers and other Democrats have focused on how the resolution would give voters a direct path to deciding whether Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban remains in effect.
"Wisconsinites, women in particular, were not only stripped of their reproductive freedom, but they currently don't have the right to try and make a change without having to get permission from a bunch of politicians," Evers said. "Can you think of anything more ridiculous?"
The ban makes it a felony to provide abortions and only allows exceptions for cases where a mother's life is at risk.
Evers said without a path for voters to directly determine abortion law, they'd have to decide between a governor who would sign or veto abortion bills. Republican challenger Tim Michels has described himself as unabashedly pro-life, and previously said he supported the 1849 ban as it was written.
"Our state will look very different if we elect Tim Michels," Evers said. "He'll let doctors go to jail for doing their jobs. He'll let the 1849 ban be the law of the land."
At an event in Baraboo Tuesday, Michels said, while he may not support it personally, he would sign a bill adding exceptions for rape and incest to the state's abortion ban.
"If a bill came to my desk, and that included exceptions for rape and incest," Michels said. "I would sign that. Why? Because the people will have spoken. The legislature is the representative of the people."
Michels has personally donated to Pro-Life Wisconsin, which advocates for an abortion ban that has no exceptions, saying both a mother and unborn child should be treated equally under the law.
Pro-choice speakers Tuesday said the current law, let alone removing all exceptions, puts doctors in the impossible position of weighing a patient's health with concerns they could be charged with a felony.
"Who in the hell - which we have a shortage already - which OBGYN are we going to get to move to this state? It ain't gonna happen," Evers said.
Gracie Skogman, a spokeswoman for Wisconsin Right to Life, said while her group does not support exceptions for rape and incest, it still supports Michels.
"As the governor, his job would be to sign these laws, not write them," Skogman said. "Our position at Wisconsin Right to Life, while we wouldn't call for the addition of those exceptions, we are still going to be supportive of pro-life legislation that might have the exceptions in it."
In a Marquette Law poll from September, 83 percent of all respondents said they supported rape and incest exceptions to an abortion ban.
On Capital City Sunday this past week, Republican candidate for Attorney General Eric Toney said he would consider prosecuting abortion cases where rape or incest was involved.
Senate race tied in too
Democrats have pointed to comments from Republican Sen. Ron Johnson as their inspiration for the special session. Johnson has said voters at the state level should vote via referendum on abortion law, while not ruling out federal action in the future.
At a rotary club event in Milwaukee, Johnson repeated his desire was for voters in each state to hold a referendum specific to abortion.
"I think this is the time, after 50 years of this delayed debate, is for we the people to decide," Johnson said. "So, I've proposed - this is for Wisconsin; I know we don't have referendums here, but we can create one."
Democrats said it was a hypocritical stance for Johnson to take, knowing he'd dismissed Tuesday's special session as politically motivated. They've also targeted Johnson, who's in a hard-fought U.S. Senate race with Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, over his support over a 2011 bill that extended 14th amendment rights to the unborn without noting cases stemming from rape or incest.
Johnson has since cosponsored federal bills banning abortion at 20 weeks; those include exceptions for cases of rape and incest. In recent weeks, Johnson said voiced his support for voters directly deciding abortion laws on a state-by-state basis.
Johnson said Tuesday he'd drafted his own ideal version of a referendum on abortion, which included 10 choices for when abortion would be banned.
GOP legislative leaders did not immediately respond to questions Tuesday but previously called the session a "desperate political stunt."
The Senate gaveled out shortly after 10 a.m., with Senate President Chris Kapenga beginning and adjourning the session in a span of 16 seconds. Assembly Speaker Pro Tempore Tyler August did the same in his chamber about an hour later.
More than a dozen Assembly Democrats waited in the chamber. They loudly objected to August to no avail.
Currently, 26 states allow direct ballot initiatives. Adding Wisconsin to the list would require two consecutive legislatures to pass a resolution seeking to change the state constitution. Only after that would the question then go before voters in a statewide referendum.