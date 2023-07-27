After hospital system discontinues gender-affirming care, Dane County Board of Supervisors looks into contract violation

MADISON (WKOW) -- SSM Health is discontinuing gender-affirming care just a little over one month after Dane County Board of Supervisors voted to make the county a "sanctuary" for trans and nonbinary residents.
The Board of Supervisors passed the sanctuary resolution with a 25 to 1 vote. Supervisors at the meeting in mid-June considered its passing a victory for Dane County. But now, board members say the discontinuation of gender affirming care at one of the area's largest medical care providers is a letdown for patients and the community.
Supervisors Richelle Andrae was one of 22 supervisors to co-sign an open letter to SSM Health criticizing the decision.
The letter says the decision is dangerous and health care institutions should be expanding access to all kinds of care, not limiting it.
The letter continues to say, "SSM Health’s ill-conceived policymaking limiting the holistic approach of gender-affirming care will contribute to further discrimination of transgender and nonbinary people as well as threaten their health and well-being."
Andrae says she and other supervisors are looking into tangible steps that they can take that exemplify the values of the sanctuary resolution.
Board Chair Patrick Miles has requests an opinion on whether there are any contract violations as a result of SSM's policy change and what actions can be taken if there are.
"[I] have also initial a request to understand if in future contracting, when the county does look for an insurer for our county employees, making sure that gender affirming care is a part of the medical package," Andrae said. "And that any insurer that we work with is working with partners that would support that care also."
Andrae says conversations have also been started with law enforcement, including the Dane County Sheriff, to promote safety for people across the gender spectrum.
27 News has reached out to SSM health for comment on the change in procedure. They have yet to respond.