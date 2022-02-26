After nearly 70 years, Smoky's Supper Club closes its doors

MADISON (WKOW) -- After 69 years in business, one of Madison's oldest and most beloved supper clubs shut its doors for good on Saturday.
Smoky's Supper Club has been a Madison staple for nearly 70 years and was started by Leonard "Smoky" Schmock and his wife Janet. Dozens of people packed into the business Saturday night for one last hoorah.
Leonard and Janet's two sons, Larry and Tom, took over the business from their parents and continued to run the business over the years.
"My brother and I, we grew up upstairs," Tom Schmock said. "We had a two bedroom flat upstairs from the original Smoky's, and that's where we got our start. We'd come down and help out bus dishes and wash dishes and, you know, the rest is history."
Schmock thanked all customers for their support over the years.
"It was a great experience growing up in the business," Schmock said. "If you just had to sum it up, just ya know a couple of good folks who grew up on a farm. They had the right ideas, the right work ethic and gave it their all. And it all paid off."
While it's a sad time for their family, the Schmocks say the tradition will continue with Smoky and Janet's grandson at his restaurant — Driftless Social — in Mount Horeb.