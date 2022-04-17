After teacher's drag performance sparks controversy, students, staff show abundance of support

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- After a teacher at Middleton High School performed in drag for students at a staff talent show, the performance went viral on social media, drawing both support and criticism.
The talent show, which is the annual culmination for the school's fine arts week, showcases art performances from various staff members. When French teacher Matt Kashdan heard about it, he knew he wanted to perform in drag.
"I'm like, this opportunity could be cool to show my art, my version of art," Kashdan said. "But it's also a cool opportunity for me to show students like — who cares? Just go be yourself."
Kashdan says his performance was thrilling and drew tons of excitement from the crowd. However, shortly after, a parent emailed a complaint to the school and shared their concerns on social media and with a conservative media outlet.
Suddenly, the performance went viral, drawing immense criticism from all over.
"People were calling me a groomer, people were calling me a pedophile, people are calling me a narcissist," Kashdan said. "It was homophobic."
While Kashdan had checked with an event organizer ahead of time to make sure his performance was okay, there wasn't any protocol in place for administrative approval.
In an email to families, school officials assured that going forward, the process would change saying:
Dear Cardinal Families,
I want to directly address what happened during the staff performance at the end of our Fine Arts Week last Friday.
The week was full of outstanding performances by our uniquely talented students and staff. One staff performance has created controversy and media attention. Fine Arts Week has been in place for many years and is a time-honored tradition enjoyed by students and staff alike. Staff performances have historically been part of the festivities. Traditionally, the administrative team has never approved or disapproved of staff performances that were part of the Fine Arts week schedule. Going forward, staff performances will be vetted by a team, including an Administrator.
The teacher involved in the controversial performance resigned his position weeks ago. His resignation is in no way connected to his performance. He will not be returning to our school next year in order to pursue other career paths outside of education.
We are committed to the Fine Arts week tradition and will do everything we can to make sure it remains a positive and rewarding experience for all involved. Our goal remains to be a learning community where everyone feels a sense of belonging. We are committed to creating a safe and inclusive environment for every member of our community. We are proud of our students and local community for all they are doing to create and maintain our safe learning environment and we expect that that will continue. As always if your student would like to talk more about this, Student Services Staff and Administrators are available.
However, after the criticism online, Kashdan says the school district and students showed him an incredible amount of support.
"The coolest thing was that when I went back to school after all of this media stuff had happen, all around the school there were these signs posted saying we support you, LGBTQ rights matter," Kashdan said.
After all of the ups and downs, Kashdan said he has no regrets and will continue to be a mentor to all students.
"This whole experience honestly made me want to do drag more," Kashdan said. "All this has done has just showed me the power of drag and how important it is for our community."