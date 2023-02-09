After the snow comes the warmth

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory are in effect until 6pm Thursday.
Our latest snow storm has moved through the Midwest bringing yet another round of significant snow to parts of southern Wisconsin. Some folks will be left to shovel or snow blow a half a foot of wet, heavy snow. While Friday will be cooler, warmer air is in the forecast which means Mother Nature is going to help us remove some of this snow.
The moderate to heavy snow fall will wrap up through the mid afternoon on Thursday before transitioning to over to light to moderate snow by the late afternoon/early evening.
At times, there will be white out conditions due to the heavy snow as well as the strong winds. Be careful on the roads and outside.
Moderate to light snow fall eventually tapers off to flurries overnight into Friday. Drier air moves in which means we'll be cooler and mostly sunny to start off the weekend.
Looking ahead to the weekend and beyond, temperatures are going to climb into the low to mid 30s before the 40s return as we get closer to Valentine's Day.