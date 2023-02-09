 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Between 2 and 5 inches have already fallen in
a band of heavy snow this morning. An additional 1 to 3 inches
of snow are expected through this afternoon. Storm total
accumulation will vary between 4 and 8 inches the warning area.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions. The
hazardous conditions will impact the afternoon and evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

After the snow comes the warmth

A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory are in effect until 6pm Thursday.

Our latest snow storm has moved through the Midwest bringing yet another round of significant snow to parts of southern Wisconsin. Some folks will be left to shovel or snow blow a half a foot of wet, heavy snow. While Friday will be cooler, warmer air is in the forecast which means Mother Nature is going to help us remove some of this snow.

The moderate to heavy snow fall will wrap up through the mid afternoon on Thursday before transitioning to over to light to moderate snow by the late afternoon/early evening. 

At times, there will be white out conditions due to the heavy snow as well as the strong winds. Be careful on the roads and outside.

Moderate to light snow fall eventually tapers off to flurries overnight into Friday. Drier air moves in which means we'll be cooler and mostly sunny to start off the weekend.

Looking ahead to the weekend and beyond, temperatures are going to climb into the low to mid 30s before the 40s return as we get closer to Valentine's Day. 

