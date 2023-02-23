After the storm comes the cold...

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Our latest winter storm has brought snow, ice as well as a wintry mix to parts of the 27 News coverage area. Folks farther north accumulated over a half a foot of snow while state-line communities accumulated a half an inch of ice. Now the cold comes as we get ready to kick off the weekend.
Following this latest system, a Canadian high pressure system is going to sliding in and keeping our sky conditions quiet and our temperatures cooler for Friday. Overnight Thursday, cloud conditions are going to thin; along with northwesterly winds and fresh snow, temperatures are going to be in the single digits.
Friday's highs are only expected to climb into the teens with a chance for light snow beginning in the late afternoon through the early overnight hours. Most should expect an additional half an inch or less of new snow.
From there, southerly winds take over and our temperatures climb to where they should be for this time of year for Saturday and Sunday.
The weekend looks to stay quiet with a rain/snow mix possible Sunday night into Monday.