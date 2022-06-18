After the weekend, the heat and humidity return

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
A high pressure system is overhead and will continue to keep our skies quiet through the end of the weekend. As it moves southeast... our winds turn out of the south and the heat and humidity return.
For Father's Day and Juneteenth celebrations, our weather will remain comfortable as temperatures climb into the 80s, humidity remains low and our winds remain light and begin to turn out of the south. Unlike on Saturday, though, there may be a few more passing clouds.
Once the winds fully turn out of the south, we enter into the heat dome; we'll sit under sunny skies as our dew points climb and our temperatures do too. We'll sit in the low to mid 90s, possibly upper 90s by Tuesday, through the beginning of the week. The warmest day does look to be Tuesday. Make sure that you're staying cool and hydrated Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.