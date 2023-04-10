After two student deaths in two weeks, UW-Madison grieves, offers mental health resources

MADISON (WKOW) -- The UW-Madison community is grieving the deaths of two students. One died on March 27 near a residence hall. The other died Friday morning at an off-campus home.
The two deaths in less than two weeks have the campus community reeling. Sarah Nolan, the director of mental health services for the university, said UW-Madison is working to provide mental health resources to students in need.
She said, right away, the university sent counselors to the people who needed support the most. Nolan said, usually, UW-Madison's counseling services have waitlists of a week or two, but she said, right now, any student who is dealing with a traumatic loss can get an appointment on the same day they reach out.
She said UW-Madison is also focusing on providing group support.
"A lot of times, when students, in particular this age group, experience this kind of loss, they really find one of the most helpful things to be support from their peers and the folks that know them best and that they're closest to," Nolan said.
She said demand for mental health resources on college campuses has been increasing for the past decade, and it's no different at UW-Madison. She said the university is seeing higher demand for services this year than last year.
In the past two weeks, Nolan said the university has "seen a significant number of calls and students showing up for services" related to the two student deaths.
She said grieving the loss is a tough process.
"The university community at UW-Madison is incredible, and it is so caring and loving and compassionate, and it's hurting," she said.
While the two people who died were UW students, Nolan said the grief from their deaths isn't isolated to campus. She said the deaths are losses for the city of Madison, and she's hoping the broader community comes together now to support each other and move forward.
"The reality is that none of us can change what happened last week or the week before," Nolan said. "These are really painful things that we don't actually have control over. But, what we can do is we can move forward together in a way that is caring and kind and compassionate."
You can learn more about UW-Madison's mental health resources here.