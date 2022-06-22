 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

After Willy St. business hit by car, supporters start GoFundMe page to help out

  • Updated
After Willy St. business hit by car, supporters start GoFundMe page to help out

After Willy St. business hit by car, supporters start GoFundMe page to help out

MADISON (WKOW) -- A business on Madison's Williamson Street is getting a boost from the community after a car plowed into the business Monday, causing damage.

Around 11:00 a.m. Monday, Willy Street Treasure Shop and a nearby vet clinic were struck by a sedan.

Damage to the property and its merchandise appeared extensive as workers with a damage restoration company carefully removed sheets of broken glass and building framing.

Monday night, police said the driver had a medical issue before the crash. The driver came away with a minor cut. They were cited for traffic violations.

Since then, community members have started a GoFundMe page to help out the business' owner.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the page has already raised more than $7,000.