AG Kaul addresses Michigan attorney general charges against fake electors

MADIOSN (WKOW) -- Attorney General Josh Kaul attended a press conference Tuesday to speak on whether the state of Wisconsin will take action against Republicans who tried to disrupt the 2020 presidential election.
On Tuesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessal announced the state's 16 Republican alternate electors would be charged with multiple felonies following their efforts to interfere with election results.
All 16 of them were charged with eight felonies, which included election law forgery and conspiracy to commit forgery charges.
This is the first time the fake electors -- who acted in multiple states-- are being charged.
In Michigan, current and former state GOP officials, a Republican National Committee member and a sitting mayor were a part of the group who signed certificates claiming victory for former President Donald Trump over the state and their status as electors.
Kaul declined to respond to questions on whether he was going to pursue similar charges against the 10 Wisconsin Republicans who also signed presidential papers claiming Trump's victory in the state.
“To the extent that people committed crimes in order to try to subvert the results of an election, those folks need to be held accountable,” he said. Kaul also said that the ruling was consistent with public comments Nessel had made, but he could not comment on any further details of the case.
Wisconsin and Michigan are two among seven other battleground states where slates were placed to undermine the electoral college -- both states won by President Biden.
While Kaul previously stated he wanted to see how federal investigators were moving forward on the matter, he has not addressed a plan to take action locally.