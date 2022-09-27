AG Kaul announces 2023-2025 crime fighting budget

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is asking for funding to support law enforcement, keep kids safe and combat the opioid epidemic.
As part of his agency's budget request, Kaul is asking for additional funding for 19 more special agent and criminal analyst positions.
He also wants state funding for the Office of School Safety.
Kaul is also asking for more toxicologists for the state crime lab.
He says authorities are seeing more drug analogues and compounds in their drug investigations.
"What that means is that the analysis that has to go into toxicology or other types of analysis is more complex than it used to be. And so, having those additional resources helps to make sure that even though the complexity of the cases is going up, that we're able to turn those cases around efficiently," Kaul said.
This is just a budget request. The overall state budget still has to go through Governor Tony Evers and the state legislature.