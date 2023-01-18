 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow, with a brief period of freezing rain also
possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette and Green Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

AG Kaul announces new Wisconsin anti-human trafficking task force

MADISON (WKOW) — Attorney General Josh Kaul announced the new Wisconsin Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force on Tuesday.

According to a Wisconsin Department of Justice press release, the new task force will build on the foundation created by the previous Wisconsin Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force (2015-2017) by ensuring all trafficking victims are identified and receive access to comprehensive support services.

It will also ensure that crimes of human trafficking are investigated and prosecuted at the local, state, tribal and federal levels.

Kaul said the task force will help "combat human trafficking and provide support for survivors."

“By bringing law enforcement and victim service providers together, we can help ensure that Wisconsin is taking a comprehensive approach to fighting this crime,” he said.

The release states the task force will also collect and share data on human trafficking in Wisconsin to provide a clearer understanding of the crime in the state.

The task force is funded by a multi-year grant from the United States Department of Justice Office for Victims of Crime.