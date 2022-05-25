AG Kaul announces sexual assault kit tracking system for survivors

MADISON (WKOW) -- Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Wednesday the launch of Track-Kit, a statewide sexual assault kit (SAK) tracking system.
Starting today, all SAK's collected by a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) will be tracked in Track-Kit, allowing survivors to know the location of their kit at all times during the testing process.
Track-Kit operates on a bar code system, so no personally identifiable information from the victim will be stored in the system. Survivors will receive their SAK's bar code at the time of the SANE exam.
Kaul said that this system was created to provide transparency to and empower survivors, and that it would help prevent kits being left untested on hospital and crime lab shelves. He said that it will help ensure that a backlog of kits never occurs again.
"The launch of a sexual assault kit tracking system in Wisconsin is another important step forward in ensuring that a victim-centered approach is being taken in sexual assault cases," Kaul said.
Sheboygan Police Lieutenant Corey Norlander, co-chair of the AG Sexual Assault Response Team said that Sheboygan County was one of the pilot sites for the new system.
"We have found it to be easy to use and forces accountability," Norlander said. "The system will be a significant benefit to sexual assault victims and all related community partners throughout the state of Wisconsin."
The Wisconsin Department of Justice began work on and launched the system prior to the passage of SAK tracking legislation, 2021 Act 117.
Kaul says that having the system in place before the effective date of the legislation will help ensure that the system is running smoothly before the requirements go into effect.