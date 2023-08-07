AG Kaul asks court to make final judgement in abortion case

MADISON (WKOW) -- A little more than a year after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is calling for a local court to make a final judgement on a recent ruling.
In July, the Dane County Circuit Court determined Wis. Stat. § 940.04 -- commonly referred to as the "1849 Abortion Ban" -- doesn't criminalize abortion.
A brief by the AG states the "ban" is unenforceable because it doesn't apply to consensual medical abortions.
Kaul said the filing is another step to "protect the freedom and safety of women in Wisconsin."
"Women should not be denied the freedom to make fundamental reproductive health-care decisions,” he said.
In the filing, Kaul asks the judge to decide the motion without further argument after the expedited briefing is completed.