AG Kaul demand action from Kia, Hyundai over alarming spike in car thefts

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Attorney General Josh Kaul held a press conference in Milwaukee on Monday, where he joined local leaders to demand Kia and Hyundai take action against the continued thefts of their cars.

Kaul called in a crisis and said it's a direct result of the company's failure to install anti-theft measures in their vehicles.

The number of thefts of these vehicles has risen steadily over the last few years. The city of Madison reports that in the summer of 2022, thefts of Kia and Hyundai cars in Madison increased by 270% compared to the previous summer. Hyundai and Kia vehicles accounted for just under half of all vehicle theft in Madison between July and August 2022.

At Monday's press conference, Kaul said a group of nearly 30 attorneys general across the country have signed on to a bipartisan letter to ask Kia and Hyundai to do more to protect drivers.

He said the crisis extends beyond just vehicle theft.

"These vehicles are then, after they're stolen, used for reckless driving," he said. "They're also used in the condition of other serious crimes, sometimes making it more difficult for law enforcement to identify the person who's committing the crime because they can't be linked to the vehicle they're using because the vehicle has been stolen."

Kaul would not comment on why the group of attorneys general are sending a letter and not filing a lawsuit, as many cities have done, including Madison.

"When you have AGs come together from across states that often can send a very strong signal when there's outreach to companies like Kia and Hyundai," he said. "We have different legal issues that are potentially present with state enforcement actions versus local enforcement actions."

Hyundai and Kia are rolling out a software patch that makes their cars harder to steal.