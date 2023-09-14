AG Kaul files lawsuit challenging Republican decision to fire WEC administrator Meagan Wolfe

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Attorney Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit stating it was illegal for state Republicans' decision to fire Wisconsin's top election official.

The decision came after a long battle between Democrats and Republicans on Meagan Wolfe's status as Wisconsin Election Commission Administrator.

Kaul said Wolfe is lawfully holding her current position, and the Republican-controlled Senate has no power to reject her.

A Senate committee voted to fire Wolfe on Monday, some saying they didn't vote for Wolfe's reappointment because she didn't appear at the hearing.

Wolfe said she didn't show up because "there is no question" that she remains the head of WEC.

“The story today is not what the senate has purported to do with its vote," Kaul said. "It’s that the senate has blatantly disregarded state law in order to put its full stamp of approval on the ongoing baseless attacks on our democracy.

Read the full complaint online.