AG Kaul highlights school safety programs as the academic year starts

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WKOW) -- To celebrate the beginning of the school year, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is reminding students about the Office of School Safety.

Kaul traveled to both Waukesha and Middleton to share how the office's programs will help keep students safe this year.

One of the programs Kaul highlighted was Speak Up, Speak Out, a 24/7 tipline people can use to report school safety issues. He also mentioned the state's 12 critical incident response teams.

“As our kids head back to school, parents, educators, and students should know that the services provided by the Office of School Safety will be available throughout the upcoming school year,” Kaul said. “We will continue advocating for the state legislature to provide long-term funding for the Office of School Safety’s critical programs.”

Some of these programs' future was in flux recently until American Rescue Plan Act funds were set aside to keep them running through the 2023-24 school year.