AG Kaul joins coalition to call on EPA to protect public from plastic microfiber pollution

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul joined a coalition of 16 states to urge the Environmental Protection Agency EPA to protect the public from microplastic pollution.
In a release, the Wisconsin Department of Justice states 640,000 to 1.5 million microplastic fibers are shed every time a piece of clothing with synthetic material is washed. An estimated 878 tons of microfibers enter the aquatic environment annually from U.S. and Canadian pollution.
The DOJ said because of how many microfibers there are in the water, the average person can consume about a credit card's worth of plastic each week.
This is especially problematic as consuming microfibers can cause cancer, reproductive problems, asthma, obesity and autism, according to the DOJ. Kaul also mentions microfibers' environmental impact, such as on fish and shellfish many people eat.
“Plastic microfibers are pervasive, and we need more information about the impacts they have on the environment and people’s health,” Kaul said. “The steps proposed in this letter would lead to a clearer understanding of the harms caused by plastic microfiber pollution and assist with the development of an effective nationwide approach for addressing that pollution.”
Because of this, Kaul is urging the EPA — and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — to protect public health. One way Kaul says the EPA and NOAA can do this is by using their authority under the Clean Water Act to regulate microfiber pollution and direct funding and research toward solutions.
Kaul points toward washing machine filters as one possible solution. He said microfiber filters on washing machines are capable of filtering out up to 75% of microplastics every cycle.