AG Kaul refuses to confirm DOJ’s decision to investigate fake electors after Trump indictment

MADISON (WKOW) -- Thursday afternoon, former president Donald Trump was arraigned on charges naming Wisconsin as one of several states where President Trump is accused of conspiring to steal the 2020 election.
New developments in the federal investigation brought back conversations on whether Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul would seek to press similar charges against Wisconsin's 10 fake electors.
Kaul refused to confirm if the state is pursuing an investigation, restating the Department of Justice will continue to monitor federal proceedings.
Kaul also declined to comment on theories that some fake electors were deceived or tricked into participating.
"As additional facts are developed that would impact how cases potentially could be investigated if they are, or prosecuted if they are, that's something that we're, as I mentioned on the day the indictment came out, we're certainly following what's going on closely," Kaul said.
Kaul said he supported the federal investigation against Donald Trump, charging the former president with conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and defraud the United States.
"I fully support that effort and think it's vital that people who committed crimes in an attempt to overthrow the results of the election are held accountable," he said.
In what the indictment defines as the "Wisconsin Memo," it states GOP electors were responsible for submitting their own votes if Trump won Wisconsin.
Michigan is the first and only state to bring charges against Trump, where electoral college certificates were falsely submitted to change the outcome of the presidential election.