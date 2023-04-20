Agard launches 'The Grass Routes Tour' to promote marijuana legislation

MADISON (WKOW) -- On 4/20, Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison) launched her 'Grass Routes Tour' to push for the legalization of marijuana in Wisconsin.
“Wisconsin is increasingly an island of prohibition," Agard said in a statement. "Every day that we wait is one more day that we are less safe, less prosperous, and less equitable. Simply put, it’s not a matter of 'if' marijuana will be legalized in Wisconsin but 'when.' It’s past time we do this in a manner that bolsters Wisconsin businesses, honors personal liberties, promotes criminal justice reform, and brings revenue back into our state that is currently flooding across our borders to neighboring states."
The Senate Minority Leader held a press conference at the Capitol announcing the tour, which will make four stops across the state.
Tour & Town Hall Dates:
- May 4th - Platteville
- Platteville Public Library (Community Room) 225 W Main St, Platteville, WI 53818
- 4:00pm - 5:00pm
- May 10th - Wauwatosa
- Ray’s Growler Gallery, 8930 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI 53226
- 4:00pm - 5:00pm
- May 25th - Eau Claire
- L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library (Riverview Room), 400 Eau Claire St, Eau Claire, WI 54701
- 4:30pm - 5:30pm
- June 1st - Wausau
- Marathon County Public Library (Community Room), 300 1st St, Wausau, WI 54403
- 4:30pm - 5:30pm