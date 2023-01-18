Agencies from 3 counties respond to Dane Co. house fire

UPDATE (WKOW) -- One person was sent to the hospital following a house fire in the township of Rutland Wednesday afternoon, according to the Oregon Fire Department.
In a news release from Fire Chief Glenn Linzmeier, he said crews were called to a home on Oak Hill Road at about 3:50 p.m. for a fire.
When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke and fire, and all of the people inside of the home were outside and accounted for.
Additional resources were called in to help fight the fire, and bring in water to the rural location.
Chief Linzmeier said one person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. And there were no firefighter injuries.
Along with emergency crews from Dane, Green and Rock Counties, Alliant Energy, the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army assisted with the response.
Initially the fire scene was cleared at about 11 p.m. Crews were called back out to that address at about 1:20 a.m. Despite several calls to the fire department, no additional information could be shared.
"There was some cleaning going on with some ashes and hot debris. It is believed that these hot ashes were in the garage area by the clean out area," Linzmeier said. "ATV's, a Bobcat and some other equipment then ignited and basically started the rest of the structure on fire."
Linzmeier said unfortunately the fire spread to a large area. He said the back of the structure and center of the house were completely charred with fire and smoke.
Officials said the house is a total loss.
