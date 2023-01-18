 Skip to main content
Agencies from 3 counties responding to Dane Co. house fire

Rutland house fire 1-18-2023

RUTLAND, Wis. (WKOW) — Agencies from three counties are responding to a house fire near Oregon Wednesday evening.

A Dane County Dispatch official said reports of the fire came in around 3:50 p.m. for a home on Oak Hill Road. 

The official said "more agencies than [he] could count" are responding to the fire, though he said agencies from Rock, Dane and Green counties are there.

Rutland fire

No injuries have been reported as of 4:50 p.m., according to the official.

A spokesperson for the American Red Cross says volunteers from the nonprofit are helping at the fire scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.