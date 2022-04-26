Agrace opens new adult day center in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Agrace celebrated the opening of its new day center for adults.
The facility is located at 1702 W. Beltline Highway in Madison, just off Fish Hatchery Road and the Beltline.
The day center provides daytime care for older adults who need support and company.
"We offer caregiving as far as we help with assisted daily living for your family," said manager and registered nurse Kewana Jamison. "We also have activities, so we have an activity coordinator. We also have a chef that's here on site that prepares our breakfast or lunch and our snack. And I'm a nurse here and we can administer medications as well."
The center is open weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.