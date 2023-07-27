Agrace support groups offer hope and healing for people living with grief

MADISON (WKOW) -- Everyone manages grief differently, but thanks to Agrace, people in southern Wisconsin do not have to do so alone.
The organization has grief support programs for a variety of ages: children, young adults and adults.
Group settings are professionally led, providing emotional and peer support. One-on-one sessions are available on a limited basis.
Pre-registration is required.
A modest fee for the services may be waived or lowered if needed. If Agrace or hospice served your loved one, there is no fee.
Agrace's community grief center manager Jessie Shiveler stopped by 27 News at 4 p.m. Thursday. She offered more information about the services in the video attached to this article.